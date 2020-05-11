Covid-19: AP reports 38 new cases, tally up to 2,018

With the addition of 38 new cases, total number of Coronavirus (Covid-19) positive cases in Andhra Pradesh has gone up to 2,018.

According to government bulletin released on Sunday, 7,409 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Out of these 38 have been tested positive.

The recovery of patients has been steady as 73 patients were discharged since yesterday.

So far, 998 have been cured and discharged in the state while 45 succumbed to the pandemic and 975 are being treated.

Kurnool continues to have the highest number of Covid-19 patients at 575, followed by Guntur and Krishna with 387 and 342 cases respectively.

Meanwhile, the State government released a notification to recruit 835 specialist doctors to work in Covid19 designated hospitals.