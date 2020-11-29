Covid-19: AP reports 620 new cases; total tests cross 1-crore mark

Andhra Pradesh recorded 620 new Covid-19 positive cases in the 24 hours to Sunday.

According to a bulletin, out of 54,710 samples tested, 620 have been tested positive while 3,787 have recovered completely. In the total number of tests, the state crossed one crore mark. So, far 1,00,17,126 samples have been tested in the state.

With seven patients succumbing to the pandemic since Friday, the total number of the deceased has gone up to 6,988 the bulletin said.

