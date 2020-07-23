Covid-19: AP reports 7,998 new cases, 61 deaths

The spread of Covid19 cases in Andhra Pradesh is ringing alarm bells as the State Government on Thursday reported 7,998 new cases and 61 deaths.

This is a new single day record in new cases detected in the last 24 hours.

According to a bulletin released today, out of 58,052 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 7,998 new cases have come up.

East Godavari has the highest number of new cases since Wednesday at 1,391 followed by Guntur and Anantapur with 1,184 and 1,016 cases respectively.

While 5,428 have been cured and discharged from various hospitals and Covid Care Centres. 34,272 are active cases.

The total number of positive cases and total death toll in the State are at 72,711 and 884, respectively.