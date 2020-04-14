Covid-19: AP strengthens patient care management as tally goes up to 473

With an addition of 34 new cases, the number of coronavirus positive cases has gone up to 473 in Andhra Pradesh.

So far, 10,505 samples collected from Covid-19 suspected patients in the State. ``Out of this, 10,032 showed negative results while 473 tested positive,’’ the government said in bulletin released on Tuesday.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to step up focus on patient care management to detect to detect new cases and arrest further spread.

By using the data collected in the survey of households/families, all those who are suffering from cough, cold, fever, diabetes and other major ailments should be subjected to screening test for coronavirus, Reddy said in a review meeting.

While treating the new patients, it should be synchronised with their health profile to ensure speedy recovery, Reddy added.

The State government is also taking special measures to ensure proper facilities in the quarantine centres.