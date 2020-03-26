Covid-19: AP students to remain in Hyderabad; TS govt allows hostels and messes

In a significant move, the Telangana Government has directed the hostels and messes in Hyderabad to continue to function.

Many students from Andhra Pradesh who are studying various courses in Hyderabad, and some of them who are also working, can remain in Hyderabad.

A decision to this effect was taken by the Telangana Government following a request from Andhra Pradesh Government requesting it to allow students and others from AP to remain in Hyderabad.

Staying put in Hyderabad

On Wednesday, scores of students from Andhra Pradesh approached different police stations in the city seeking no-objections letters for their travel to Andhra Pradesh as borders have been shut down.

However, a decision to allow them to stay in Hyderabad has been taken in view of the risk involved in making them travel in the wake of the novel coronavirus threat.

The Director-General of Police, Telangana, Mahender Reddy, has directed the police to not issue any no-objection certificates to AP students and they will have to remain in the city.

The Hyderabad Mayor and other officials have been asked to direct open the hostels and messes in the city facilitating their stay.