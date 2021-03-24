Covid-19: AP targets vaccinating one crore people in next 4-5 weeks

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
In what can be described as a mega vaccination drive, Andhra Pradesh Government aims to administer the Covid-19 vaccine to one crore people in the next four to five weeks.
In a review meeting with high officials held in Amaravati on Wednesday,Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to start the vaccination process in urban areas from March 29 and similarly take up a pilot project in rural areas covering two villages per day in each mandal by working four days a week.
As the process of MPTC and ZPTC polls will be completed in six days, the efforts on vaccination could be stepped up, Reddy said.
The vaccination drive will be a ”full-fledged” activity involving the village, ward secretariats, volunteers, Asha workers, and health workers.
The officials should take up awareness campaigns to encourage people to receive the vaccine without fear.
The Chief Minister also directed the authorities to ensure there is no shortage of doctors in primary health centres. Doctors and medical professionals should be recruited if necessary, he added.
Covid tests should be conducted through the RTPCR method, and all existing facilities to treat Covid patients should be continued.
According to officials, about 5,000 beds are ready at present, and additional beds will be made available as per the requirements, according to a release.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir gives a reader an interesting peek into the life of a strong woman who took up ...
A film on frogs has led to a discovery that’s music to herpetologists’ ears
A year after theatres shut down, artistes are reinventing themselves in the digital world to stay relevant
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...