Covid-19: AP targets vaccinating one crore people in next 4-5 weeks

In what can be described as a mega vaccination drive, Andhra Pradesh Government aims to administer the Covid-19 vaccine to one crore people in the next four to five weeks.

In a review meeting with high officials held in Amaravati on Wednesday,Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to start the vaccination process in urban areas from March 29 and similarly take up a pilot project in rural areas covering two villages per day in each mandal by working four days a week.

As the process of MPTC and ZPTC polls will be completed in six days, the efforts on vaccination could be stepped up, Reddy said.

The vaccination drive will be a ”full-fledged” activity involving the village, ward secretariats, volunteers, Asha workers, and health workers.

The officials should take up awareness campaigns to encourage people to receive the vaccine without fear.

The Chief Minister also directed the authorities to ensure there is no shortage of doctors in primary health centres. Doctors and medical professionals should be recruited if necessary, he added.

Covid tests should be conducted through the RTPCR method, and all existing facilities to treat Covid patients should be continued.

According to officials, about 5,000 beds are ready at present, and additional beds will be made available as per the requirements, according to a release.