Covid-19: As tally goes up to 572, Andhra Pradesh to recruit more doctors

The coronavirus (Covid-19) infection is spreading unabated in Andhra Pradesh, with the addition of 38 new cases in the last twenty four hours.

According to a bulletin released by the Government on Friday, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases has gone up to 572. So far, 35 patients have been discharged in the State, while 14 succumbed to the virus.

To augment its arsenal in the fight against the dreaded virus, and to step up preparedness, the State Government has taken up a doctor recruitment drive.

It had issued a notification for special recruitment of Assistant Professors and General Duty Medical Officers on a one-year contract basis to work in Covid hospitals in the State. The number of posts to be filled in have not been specified.

Interested on apply online at dme.ap.nic.in.