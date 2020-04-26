Covid-19: At 24, Karnataka sees highest single-day discharges

My Five: Of 7-minute workouts, meditation & planned weekends
Karnataka saw the highest single-day discharges of Covid-19 patients in the last one week. On Sunday, 24 patients spread across the State got discharged.
The patients got discharged from isolation hospital on the basis of reporting negative in all the tests on them and mandatory 28-day isolation.
The following are the discharges for the last one week: Saturday – 6 cases, Friday – 7 cases, Thursday – 14 cases, Wednesday – 2 cases, Tuesday – 17 cases and Monday – 1 case.
Sunday saw three new cases getting confirmed taking the total tally of cases to 503. The State so far has seen 19 deaths and 182 discharges. Of the remaining 302 cases, 296 positive patients including one pregnant woman are in isolation at designated hospitals and six are in ICU.
Of the 503 cases detected in the State so far, nine cases are transit passengers of Kerala who landed in airports and being treated in Karnataka. Among the three new cases confirmed today, two are from Kalaburgi and one from Panemangalore (Dakshina Kannada).
Bengaluru, which has highest number of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka at 133, reported one death taking the total number to five.
On Sunday, patient No 465 – a 45-year-old woman resident of Bengaluru Urban admitted with a complaint of SARI and history of pneumonia on April 24, on the day at designated hospital in Bengaluru.
A dedicated Covid-19 testing facility was opened at Kidwai hospital. Through this facility, tests will be done on all patients registered at Kidwai Medical Institute of Oncology and also for one attender for each patient. Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar along with Bengaluru MP Tejaswi Surya opened the facility. The day also saw, Red Cross Organisation distributed safety masks to ASHA workers while Rotary Club donated PPE equipment.
