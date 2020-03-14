Covid-19: Avoid visit to Uttara Kannada district, tourists told

My five
As a precautionary measure against corona virus outbreak , the Uttara Kannada district administration has requested the tourists to postpone their visit to the district to avoid spreading of the infectious disease.
Harish Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of the district, urged tourists to cooperate with the local administration to bring confidence among the residents of the tourist spots in the district.
He said all the citizens, who visited abroad recently, are under home surveillance and none of them is symptomatic. Standard operating procedures (SOP) have been followed scrupulously.
Samples of swab collected from two citizens of Uttara Kannada district, who arrived from foreign locations a week ago, have been sent to Shivamoga for further laboratory tests. Results are awaited in these two cases.
Clarifying that there is no need to become panic, he said in one of the cases the citizen voluntarily came forward to have the test to be done. In another case, the citizen was suffering from diarrhoea. The district administration has sent the samples for laboratory test to rule out the possibilities, he said, adding that both are quarantined as per SOP.
Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada, Nalin Kumar Kateel, conducted a meeting to review the situation in Dakshina Kannada district.
He was informed in that meeting that the district administration has collected 27 samples from different citizens till now. Of them, 17 samples were tested negative after laboratory tests. The results of other samples are expected in the next two days.
The authorities of both the government and private hospitals in the district gave details on their preparedness to tackle the situation, if arises. .
