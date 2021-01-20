Covid-19: Bharat Biotech not allowed to conduct simultaneous Phase I, II trials for nasal vaccine

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
Indian vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech has not been granted permission to carry out simultaneous Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials for its nasal coronavirus vaccine candidate, CNBC TV18 reported.
The decision has been taken by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation during a meeting held on January 19.
The company sought approval for the trials of the vaccine that is being developed in collaboration with the Washington University School of Medicine and Ocugen — a vaccine maker based in the US.
The SEC asked Bharat Biotech to first carry out Phase 1 and submit the immunogenicity data before proceeding to the next phase of trial.
Bharat Biotech has claimed that the non-invasive, single-dose vaccine will be easier to administer and will be an eco-friendly vaccine that is efficacious in the long run.
Krishna Ella, Chairman, Bharat Biotech, has said, as per the MoneyControl report: “An intranasal vaccine will not only be simple to administer but will also reduce the use of medical consumables such as needles, syringes, etc., significantly impacting the overall cost of a vaccination drive.”
He added: “One drop of Bharat Biotech’s intranasal Covid-19 vaccine in each of the nostrils would be sufficient.”
