Covid-19: CABF lends helping hand to members

The Managing Committee of the Chartered Accountants Benevolent Fund has decided to give upto ₹ 1.5 lakh to its members for Covid-19 treatment, sources said.

This move will support CAs, said G Ramaswamy, former President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. CA firms have now been allowed to register as a MSME on Udyog Aadhar, a web portal of the MSME Ministry, according to ICAI’s Ethical Standards Board.