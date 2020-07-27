National

Covid-19: CABF lends helping hand to members

KR Srivats New Delhi | Updated on July 27, 2020 Published on July 27, 2020

The Managing Committee of the Chartered Accountants Benevolent Fund has decided to give upto ₹ 1.5 lakh to its members for Covid-19 treatment, sources said.

This move will support CAs, said G Ramaswamy, former President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. CA firms have now been allowed to register as a MSME on Udyog Aadhar, a web portal of the MSME Ministry, according to ICAI’s Ethical Standards Board.

