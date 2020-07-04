Covid-19 cases climb to 11,111 in Bihar; toll up to 84

Gym, swim and move every two hours!
With six more fatalities, the Covid-19 death toll has climbed to 84 in Bihar, while 197 fresh cases have pushed the state’s tally of coronavirus patients to 11,111, according to a health department bulletin.
The state has 2,816 active coronavirus cases, while 8,211 patients have recovered from the disease.
“197 more Covid-19 +ve cases in Bihar taking the total to 11,111. We are ascertaining their trail of infection,” the bulletin issued on late Friday night said.
It added that six more fatalities due to the disease were reported, raising the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 84.
All 38 districts in the state have reported Covid-19 cases.
According to the bulletin, the districts with a large number of positive cases include Patna (1,016), Bhagalpur (552), Madhubani (490), Begusarai (476), Siwan (467), Muzaffarpur (398), Munger (377), Samastipur (365), Rohtas (362) and Katihar (350).
A total of 2,43,167 samples were tested for the disease in the state till Friday, the bulletin said.
