Covid-19 cases cross 1,000-mark in TN

The number of Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu crossed the 1,000-mark on Sunday to end with 1,075 cases — the third State to cross the 1,000 mark after Maharashtra and New Delhi.

On Sunday, 106 new cases were reported — double the number from Saturday’s number of 58 — with 90 from a ‘single source conduct’ - Tablighi Jamaat event held last month in Delhi, said Health Secretary Beela Rajesh. Of the total 1,075 positive cases, 971 cases are from single source conduct, she added.

The top five districts with positive Covid-19 cases are Chennai (199); Coimbatore (119); Erode (64); Tirupur (60) and Dindigul (56).

While a total of 11 died of the virus, 50 have been cured and eight doctors have been infected with this virus, she said.

On a daily basis, nearly 3,000 samples are being taken for testing. “Our strategy is aggressive testing,” she said. There are 23 labs (both government and private together), she added.

A total of 39,041 Covid-19 infected persons are under home quarantine and another 162 in government hospitals.

A total of 58,189 people who had reported positive for Covid-19 have completed the 28-day quarantine period, she said.