Covid-19 cases cross 10K in Maharashtra

The Covid graph in Maharashtra touched a new high on Wednesday with 10,576 new cases being reported on a single day. Yesterday, the numbers had reached 8,369. On Sunday (July 19), the State had witnessed the second-biggest jump in Covid cases with 9,518 new cases.
On the other hand, the State also discharged 5,552 patients on Wednesday and till date 1,87,769 patients have been discharged after full recovery. Recovery rate in the State is 55.62 per cent. The State also reported 280 Covid related deaths today. The fatality rate is at 3.72 per cent, a report by the Public Health Department, Maharashtra.
Out of 16,87,213 laboratory samples, 3,37,607 have been tested positive (20 per cent) for Covid-19 until today. Currently, 8,58,121 people are in-home quarantine and 44,975 people are in institutional quarantine, the report said.
There are 1,36,980 active cases in the State with Pune district leading the deck with 39,535 cases, followed by Thane district 36,180 and Mumbai with 23,393 cases. On the other end of the spectrum is the remote Gondia district with only 23 active cases, the report said.
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister office came down heavily on those hospitals who have been overcharging Covid patients in Mumbai. In a tweet, the Chief Minister office has said that Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has cracked down on private hospitals for overcharging the patients. More than ₹1.47 crore has been refunded to the patients as a part of this drive and an auditor has been appointed to look into the complaints against private hospitals.
