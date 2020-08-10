Covid-19 cases cross 2.2 million, over 1.5 million recover actively

Add some zest to your next Zoom call
India has recorded over 2.2 million Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in February. Of these, over 1.5 million have recovered. Number of confirmed cases now stands at 22,15,074, of which 15,35,743 persons have recovered; while 6,34,945 persons are actively infected.
This means that there are over six lakh persons who are actively infected as of now, majority of whom are in home isolation, while the rest are hospitalised.
Number of fresh cases recorded in the past 24 hours stands at 62,064. On the other hand, another 54,859 persons have recovered after a span of close to two weeks. Also 1,007 persons have died over one day, taking the total death toll to 44,386.
Those that get detected with the virus spend nearly two weeks in home isolation, or even up to a month in hospitalisation in case the disease is more severe. The Health Ministry and the States telephonically track patients in home isolation and receive reports from hospitals and go on to declare recoveries after understanding that the reported cases are experiencing no symptoms after undergoing isolation and treatment. While active cases are added every day as suspects get tested, recoveries are tracked over a period of two weeks to a month, to then be added to the daily MoHFW report.
Number of tests conducted on August 10 was over 4.77 lakh. Cumulative tests conducted since over six months have crossed 2.45 crore.
