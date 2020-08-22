COVID-19: Cases cross the 1 lakh mark in Telangana

Telangana has reported seven deaths and 2,474 new positive Covid-29 cases on Friday, as it doubled the number of samples tested to 43,095 on the date, the highest samples tested to date.

The total number of infections so far in the State has crossed the one-lakh mark. With a total number of 1,01,865 cases, the State has so far registered 78,735 recoveries, achieving a recovery rate of 77.29 per cent.

As many as 1,768 patients have recovered from the viral infection. Telangana now has 22,386 active cases, with 15,931 patients recovering from home or institutional isolation.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has reported 447 cases. This is followed by Rangareddy district with 201 cases and Nizamabad district with 153 cases.