National

COVID-19: Cases cross the 1 lakh mark in Telangana

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on August 22, 2020 Published on August 22, 2020

Telangana tested 43,000 samples on Friday   -  Nagara Gopal@thehindu

Samples tested doubled to 43,000 a day

Telangana has reported seven deaths and 2,474 new positive Covid-29 cases on Friday, as it doubled the number of samples tested to 43,095 on the date, the highest samples tested to date.

The total number of infections so far in the State has crossed the one-lakh mark. With a total number of 1,01,865 cases, the State has so far registered 78,735 recoveries, achieving a recovery rate of 77.29 per cent.

As many as 1,768 patients have recovered from the viral infection. Telangana now has 22,386 active cases, with 15,931 patients recovering from home or institutional isolation.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has reported 447 cases. This is followed by Rangareddy district with 201 cases and Nizamabad district with 153 cases.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 22, 2020
coronavirus
Covid-19
Telangana
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.