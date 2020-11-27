National

Covid-19 cases drop for second consecutive day to less than 1,500 in TN

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 27, 2020 Published on November 27, 2020

Chennai registers 392 new cases and two deaths

Daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu for the second consecutive day dropped to less than 1,500 to 1,442. This takes the total number of infections in the State to 7,77,616. However, after 1,494 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the total number of active cases declined to 11,109.

There were 12 deaths registered and 61,610 samples tested.

Chennai saw the number of infections decline for the second consecutive day to less than 400 to 392; the number of patients discharged was 485 and 2 deaths were registered. Coimbatore district had the second-highest number of infections with 145 with all the other 35 districts reporting daily cases of less than 100, according to government data.

