Covid-19 cases in AP crosses 1,000

With detection of new 61 positive patents, total number of Coronavirus (Covid19) positive cases in Andhra Pradesh has gone up to 1,016.

According to a bulletin released by government on Saturday, in the last twenty four hours 6,928 samples were tested in the State out of which 61 tested positive. While 31 succumbed till date, 171 are discharged and 814 are being treated.

Kurnool leads the tally with 275 cases followed by 209 in Guntur. Srikakulum district, which had not shown any positive cases till now, recorded its first three positive cases while Vizianagaram continues to show zero positive cases as of now.