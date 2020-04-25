National

Covid-19 cases in AP crosses 1,000

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on April 25, 2020 Published on April 25, 2020

Pharmacists don face masks as people crowd medical shops to purchase them in Hyderabad on Tuesday Nagara Gopal Nagara Gopal

With detection of new 61 positive patents, total number of Coronavirus (Covid19) positive cases in Andhra Pradesh has gone up to 1,016.

According to a bulletin released by government on Saturday, in the last twenty four hours 6,928 samples were tested in the State out of which 61 tested positive. While 31 succumbed till date, 171 are discharged and 814 are being treated.

Kurnool leads the tally with 275 cases followed by 209 in Guntur. Srikakulum district, which had not shown any positive cases till now, recorded its first three positive cases while Vizianagaram continues to show zero positive cases as of now.

Published on April 25, 2020
Andhra Pradesh
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Covid-19: Gujarat reports 191 new cases in 24 hour, total number of cases rises to 2815