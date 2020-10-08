Covid-19 cases in India cross 68-lakh mark

The positive impact of peer presence and crowd pressure
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
India saw a single-day rise of 78,524 Covid-19 cases taking the virus case load to over 68 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated surged to 58,27,704, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
The national recovery stands at 85.25 per cent.
The total coronavirus cases mounted to 68,35,655,while the death toll climbed to 1,05,526 with 971 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The total recoveries have surged to 58,27,704; while there are 9,02,425 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 13.20 per cent of the total case load, the data stated.
The Covid-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has dropped to 1.54 per cent.
India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5 . It went past 50 lakh on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 8,34,65,975 samples have been tested up to October 7 with 11,94,321 samples being tested on Wednesday.
