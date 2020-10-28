National

Covid-19 cases in India witness dip; except Delhi and Kerala

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 28, 2020 Published on October 28, 2020

Fresh Covid-19 cases are falling down across the country barring Delhi and Kerala. These two have been witnessing a spike in cases.

The total number of confirmed cases in India may be tottering close to 8 million, but the active Covid-19 cases in the country are falling down significantly and are currently a little more than 6.1 lakh. Close 72.6 lakh people have already recovered from the infection while nearly 1.2 lakh people died so far, including 508 persons in the last 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, nearly 44,000 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection, while over 58,400 people recovered or discharged from hospitals.

Delhi and Kerala, however, are witnessing a spike in positivity rates. In the last 24 hours, Kerala reported 5,433 new cases while Delhi had over 4,800.

