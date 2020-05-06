National

Covid-19 cases in Mumbai crosses 10,000-mark

PTI Mumbai | Updated on May 06, 2020 Published on May 06, 2020

The number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai crossed the 10,000-mark to 10,527 on Wednesday, with 769 more people testing positive for the coronavirus and 25 others succumbing to the viral infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The overall death toll now stands at 412, a release said.

A total of 159 patients were discharged from various hospitals after recovery, taking their number to 2,287, it said. “443 new suspected coronavirus cases have been admitted in various hospitals,” the release said.

