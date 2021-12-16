Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu decline to 627

The daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declined to 627 on Thursday as against 640 on Wednesday. After 687 persons were discharged, the number of active cases was 7,476.

There were 12 deaths registered and 1,04,531 samples tested.

New cases in Chennai were 124 (126) and the number declined in Coimbatore to 102 (106).

On Thursday, a total of 2,26,912 were vaccinated as against 168,362 persons on Wednesday, according to government data.