Covid-19 cases inching towards 5-lakh mark

Maharashtra recorded 1,47,741 cases with 77,453 recoveries (52 per cent) and 6,931 (4.32 per cent) deaths. While Delhi registered 73,780 cases with 44,765 recoveries (61 per cent) and 2,429 deaths (3.29 per cent), Tamil Nadu has seen 70,977 cases, of which 39,999 recovered (56.35 per cent) and 911 died (1.28 per cent).

Up to 28,5637 (up to 58 per cent) have recovered and another 15,301 (3.12 per cent) have died.

In a matter of one week, Covid-19 cases are slated to increase by a lakh. On June 21, India recorded 4,10,461 cases; these are likely to cross the 5-lakh mark by June 27. On June 26, the number reached 4,90,401. Between June 25 and 26, up to 17,296 new cases were added.

