Covid-19 cases rise to 3,928 in Thane; death toll reaches 121

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
The number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra’s Thane district rose to 3,928 after 244 more people tested positive for the disease on Monday, the district administration said.
The district also reported seven more deaths due to coronavirus, including six from Navi Mumbai, taking the toll to 121, it said in a release.
Of the 244 new Covid-19 cases, 91 were reported from Thane city, 74 from Navi Mumbai, 30 from Kalyan-Dombivali municipal limits and the rest from other parts of the district, the release said.
A one-month-old girl from Kalyan, another girl aged one year from Thane city, and six other children in the age group of 4 to 10 years were among those who tested positive for the infection on Monday, it said.
So far, areas under the Thane Municipal Corporation limits have reported 1,269 cases, Navi Mumbai-1,264, Kalyan-Dombivali-530, Mira Bhayander-359, Thane rural-185, Ulhasnagar-126, Badlapur-116, Bhiwandi Nizampur-43 and Ambernath-36, it said.
The neighbouring Palghar district has so far reported a total of 389 cases and 16 deaths, a release from the district administration said.
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
Move to long-term work-from-home situation requires rethinking by tenants and owners
The package, that mainly consists of loans, liquidity measures and structural reforms but very little actual ...
Submit your documents digitally — through chatbots, apps or WhatsApp/SMS; we tell you how
Sharp drop in VAT and excise revenues, higher healthcare expenses may persuade them otherwise
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...