Covid-19 cases: TN continues to report more infections

An additional 98 cases of coronavirus infections have been reported in Tamil Nadu today taking the tally of Covid-19 cases in the State to 1,173, said Health Secretary Beela Rajesh.

After Maharashtra with a total 2,064 Covid-19 positive cases, Tami Nadu is now in second position followed by Delhi with 1,154.

The State accounts for 10 per cent of the total 905 Covid-19 cases reported across the country in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 positive cases in Chennai crossed 200 with a total of 208 people infected. This is followed by Coimbatore with 126 cases and Tirupur with 78, according to government data.

So far, 58 persons have recovered from the infection while 11 have died. Further, 33,850 are being monitored under home quarantine and 136 in government hospitals. A total of 63,380 persons found to be positive have completed the 28-day quarantine period, she said.

Meanwhile, two more Covid-19 testing labs were approved by the Centre taking the total number of labs to 34 — with government having 25 and private sector 9, she said.