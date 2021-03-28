Covid-19 cases up by 2,194 in TN

New coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Sunday increased by 2,194 (2,089 on Saturday) to a total of 8,79,473. However, after 1,270 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 13,070.

There were 11 deaths and 85,350 samples tested.

Chennai had the maximum number of infections in the State with 833 (775 on Saturday) followed by Chengalpattu (188), Coimbatore (180), Tiruvallur (117) and Thanjavur (108), says a State Health Ministry data.