Covid-19: Centre okays Karnataka plan for IT workforce to work from home

Work in the time of Corona
It’s not business as usual as the virus has changed working style dramatically
Karnataka government successfully impressed upon Union Department of Telecommunications to bring in modifications to OSP license, which supports IT/ITES companies to opt for Work-From-Home in the wake of Covid-19 scare.
“State’s additional chief secretary, Department of ITBT is in touch with the Union Department of Telecommunications (DoT), to support working from home through modification to OSP licenses,” said Karnataka Deputy Chief minister Dr C N Ashwathnarayan, who holds IT & BT, Science & Technology portfolio.
Thanking the Central government, he said “DoT has also issued the necessary approvals on March 13. Karnataka Government thanks the Union Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad and DoT for facilitating work-from-home options for all our IT & BT industry.”
He further said “With these facilities, it is now becomes easier for the Industry to provide business continuity. We urge companies to encourage employees to work-from-home to help decongest the workplace and strengthen the state government’s concerted efforts for containing Covid-19.”
Dr Ashwathnarayan, through an advisory said “Government is committed to address the Covid-19 challenge and mitigate the impact for the state and its residents. Awareness, Abundant Caution and Action are the three key pillars that we are focused on.”
“Abundant caution is the need of the hour. With Karnataka being home to more than 35 per cent of Indian IT workforce, employee safety becomes important. At the same time, as a leading sourcing hub, business continuity also becomes very important. Karnataka government is making all efforts to work with the industry on both these aspects,” said Dr Ashwathnarayan.
Industry has also put in place advisories on non-essential travel, employees returning from international travel to undergo self-quarantine, avoid large gatherings, deep cleaning and sterilisation of premises, cancellation of events, and internal taskforce to regularly monitor the situation and prepare for business continuity and employee safety as needed.
“The state government is constantly monitoring and stands ready to issue updated guidelines commensurate with the prevailing situation keeping in mind the safety of our citizens and community as our paramount goal,” said Dr Ashwathnarayan.
