Covid-19: Centre, States agree to roll out 5-pronged strategy

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Weekly Covid cases and fatalities have seen sharpest rise since last May as the country recorded 7.7 per cent increase in cases and 5.1 per cent rise in deaths.
Keeping this in mind, the Centre and States have agreed to implement a five-pronged strategy which includes increasing testing along with vaccination.
The Centre has identified 46 districts that have contributed 71 per cent of the cases and 69 per cent of the deaths this month.
Of total 36 districts in Maharashtra, 25 are most affected accounting for 59.8 per cent of the cases reported in the country during the past one week. All these were discussed in a meeting called for by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Saturday with Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries (H&FW) of 12 States and Municipal Commissioners and District Collectors of affected districts. Based on the granular analysis of affected districts, it was found that almost 90 per cent of the deaths continue to be in the category of those aged above 45 years. It was found that though 90 per cent people are aware of the pandemic, only 44 per cent actually wear face masks.
States were strongly advised to ramp up testing in all districts in line with their Positivity Rate, with increased share of RT PCR tests, to a ratio of more than 70 per cent of total. Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) is to be mostly deployed as a screening tool in flushing out cluster cases from densely-populated areas.
Testing leading to detection of positive cases is to be followed with prompt tracing of the close contacts and swift isolation. It was advised that an average of 30 close contacts are to be traced, tested and isolated in the first 72 hours.
States were asked again to ensure ‘Covid appropriate behaviour (CAB)’ in crowded place like markets, inter-state bus stands, schools, colleges, railway stations, etc. They were also advised enforcement of CAB through penal measures . “States were informed that 70 per cent of the cases can be controlled by adherence to CAB alone,” the statement said.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
A frequent visitor goes off the beaten track and revels in the syncretic life of Goans
Political parties are wooing the people of Tamil Nadu with campaign songs that promise hope, idealism and good ...
Debangshu Bhattacharya, the composer-singer of ‘Khela Hobe’, on why the election in West Bengal should be like ...
This election season political parties are sparring on social media with songs, slogans, symbolism and drama
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...