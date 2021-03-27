Covid-19: Centre, States agree to roll out 5-pronged strategy

Weekly Covid cases and fatalities have seen sharpest rise since last May as the country recorded 7.7 per cent increase in cases and 5.1 per cent rise in deaths.

Keeping this in mind, the Centre and States have agreed to implement a five-pronged strategy which includes increasing testing along with vaccination.

The Centre has identified 46 districts that have contributed 71 per cent of the cases and 69 per cent of the deaths this month.

46 districts in focus

Of total 36 districts in Maharashtra, 25 are most affected accounting for 59.8 per cent of the cases reported in the country during the past one week. All these were discussed in a meeting called for by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Saturday with Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries (H&FW) of 12 States and Municipal Commissioners and District Collectors of affected districts. Based on the granular analysis of affected districts, it was found that almost 90 per cent of the deaths continue to be in the category of those aged above 45 years. It was found that though 90 per cent people are aware of the pandemic, only 44 per cent actually wear face masks.

States were strongly advised to ramp up testing in all districts in line with their Positivity Rate, with increased share of RT PCR tests, to a ratio of more than 70 per cent of total. Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) is to be mostly deployed as a screening tool in flushing out cluster cases from densely-populated areas.

Testing leading to detection of positive cases is to be followed with prompt tracing of the close contacts and swift isolation. It was advised that an average of 30 close contacts are to be traced, tested and isolated in the first 72 hours.

States were asked again to ensure ‘Covid appropriate behaviour (CAB)’ in crowded place like markets, inter-state bus stands, schools, colleges, railway stations, etc. They were also advised enforcement of CAB through penal measures . “States were informed that 70 per cent of the cases can be controlled by adherence to CAB alone,” the statement said.