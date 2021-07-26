Covid-19: Daily cases drop further to 1,808 on Sunday

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
The daily number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu dropped further to1,808 on Sunday (1,819 on Saturday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 25,48,497.
After 2,447 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases dropped to 23,364.
The number of deaths registered was 22, and 1,44,219 samples were tested.
Coimbatore had the highest number of cases with 169; Chennai reported 126 and all the other districts had lesser cases, says Health Department data.
On Sunday, 89,360 persons were vaccinated (on Saturday to a total of 1,94,93,414, the data said.
