Covid-19: Daily death toll in Capital lower at 311 on Wednesday

The number of daily deaths on account of Covid-19 in the national Capital — which had reached alarming levels in recent days — dropped lower, with Wednesday’s count (in the last 24 hrs) coming in at 311, lower than the 338 recorded on the previous day and 448 on Monday.

The overall death toll in the city till date since the outbreak of pandemic last year, stood at 18,063.

There has also been some moderation in the number of active cases in the national Capital at 91,859, the latest Delhi State Health Bulletin showed on Wednesday. Few days back, the number of active cases was close to the 1 lakh mark.

But the worrying part is that the cumulative positivity rate — which crossed the 7 per cent mark for the first time on Tuesday to touch 7.07 per cent — inched up to 7.16 per cent on Wednesday.

While the number of new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday stood at 20,960 (19,953 on Tuesday and 18,043 on Monday), the number of tests conducted saw an increase to 79,491 on Wednesday (74,654 on Tuesday and 61,045 as of 24 hours to Monday).

There are 47,704 containment zones in Delhi. The national capital is currently on an extended lockdown till May 10.

In the last 24 hours up to Wednesday, Delhi has vaccinated as many as 90,365 as against 89,297 persons on the previous day and 89,236 on Monday. Delhi commenced the vaccination drive for people between 18-44 years on Monday.

The administration had set up 301 vaccination centres in 76 schools across the city to vaccinate those in the 18-44 years age group. The Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that in the next few days, as many as 3,000 vaccination centres will start operating in 300 schools across Delhi. There are about 92 lakh people in Delhi in the 18-44 years age group.