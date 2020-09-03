Covid-19: Daily fresh cases cross 83,000

Fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday rose by nearly 84,000 to take the total confirmed cases in India to 38,53,406. But with more than 68,500 recoveries and over 1,000 deaths in the last 24 hours, the effective increase is active cases was only a little over 14,000. The country currently has a total of 8,15,538 active cases, a distant second to the US which has over 25.5 lakh active cases.

The total recoveries in the country are close to 30 lakh while 67,376 people succumbed to the virus.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, labs across the country conducted a record 11.72 lakh tests on Wednesday, taking the total tests since the beginning of the pandemic to over 4.5 crore.