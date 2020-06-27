Covid-19 death toll crosses 1,000 mark in Tamil Nadu

Asus TUF Gaming A15 review: Player, performer
The gaming laptop is a compact beast built for gamers and those who want super-fast deliveries
Death toll due to coronavirus in Tamil Nadu crossed the 1,000 mark after 68 Covid-19 patients died on Saturday — highest in a single day — to take the toll to 1,025.
The worrying factor is the pace at which the virus has caused the deaths. While it took almost two months to reach 184 fatalities (as on June 1), it took just 27 days to break the 1,000 mark barrier.
Out of the total 1,025 deaths in the State, in Chennai alone 776 Covid-19 patients died and the balance 249 was in districts. The mortality rate in the State that was 0.78 per cent on June 1 has increased to 1.31 per cent today.
Commenting on the increase in the death rate, Dr Ram Gopal Krishnan, Consultant, Infectious Diseases, Apollo Hospitals, said that the virus spread in Tamil Nadu, especially Chennai, is hitting the peak. Going by experiences in other cities across the world, when this disease hits densely populated areas with a large congregation of vulnerable people living in close proximity, the death toll is high.
The disease spreads very fast. Despite lockdown and intensive social distancing measures have been implemented, the disease overwhelms the systems. This is expected, known and the government had three to four months to prepare exactly for this scenario, he said.
The whole purpose of the national lockdown is to get States ready in such a scenario by ramping up the hospital beds, ventilators, have trained doctors and nurses to handle critical care, build up oxygen capacity and generally supplement the healthcare system in the State to cope up with such a surge. This is the situation that other international cities went through, he added.
Meanwhile, a further 3,713 coronavirus positive cases were added in the State to take the infection tally to 78,335. With a record 2,737 Covid-19 patients discharged today, the number of active cases was 33,213.
In Chennai, there was an addition of 1,939 cases (total crossed the 50,000 mark to 51,699); followed by Chengalpattu with 248; Madurai with 217; Thiruvallur with 146; Thiruvannamalai with 110; Vellore with 118 and the rest of the numbers split among other districts, including Kancheepuram (98), Ranipet (96) and Ramanathapuram (93).
On Saturday, 34,805 samples were tested, says a health ministry bulletin.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The gaming laptop is a compact beast built for gamers and those who want super-fast deliveries
If these rather large earbuds fit you well, you’ve got a good thing with premium features and some active ...
A young entrepreneur turns cigarette waste into finished products
Assamese villagers opt for traditional housing for protection against floods
Given that a term plan is a plain-vanilla life insurance policy, there are many products in the market at ...
About 55% of the fund’s assets is allocated to large-caps and 35% to mid-caps
Strong domestic presence and respiratory opportunity in the US are key positives
At 7-7.25% per annum for tenures over six months, the bank’s rates are among the best in the commercial bank ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...