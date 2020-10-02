Covid-19 deaths to cross 1 lakh today

The death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic in the country is expected to cross the one lakh-mark in India on Friday.

According to statistics released by the Health Ministry, a total of 1,095 persons succumbed to their infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total so far to 99,773.

During this period, nearly 81,500 tested positive for Covid-19, while 78,877 people recovered. As of now, 9,82,217 people have active infections in the country.

Since the first case emerged in India on January 30, close to 63.94 lakh people have been infected by the novel coronavirus, of which 53.52 lakh recovered already.