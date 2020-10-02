National

Covid-19 deaths to cross 1 lakh today

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 02, 2020 Published on October 02, 2020

According to statistics released by the Health Ministry, a total of 1,095 persons succumbed to their infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total so far to 99,773   -  Kamal Narang

The total number of deaths stood at 99,773

The death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic in the country is expected to cross the one lakh-mark in India on Friday.

According to statistics released by the Health Ministry, a total of 1,095 persons succumbed to their infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total so far to 99,773.

During this period, nearly 81,500 tested positive for Covid-19, while 78,877 people recovered. As of now, 9,82,217 people have active infections in the country.

Since the first case emerged in India on January 30, close to 63.94 lakh people have been infected by the novel coronavirus, of which 53.52 lakh recovered already.

