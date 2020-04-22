COVID-19: Delhi-Noida border closed; only essential services allowed

How to build your personal brand in turbulent times
In a bid to contain the further spread of Covid-19 infection in Gautam Budha Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh government decided to close the Delhi-Noida border on Wednesday.
“As per the medical department advice, in the larger public interest, as a preventive measure to fight Covid-19, we are closing Delhi-Gautam Budha Nagar/Noida border completely, with following specified exceptions. You are kindly requested to cooperate,” said Suhas L Y, Gautam Budha Nagar District Magistrate, in a tweet.
Frontline staff who are directly involved in the Covid-19 relief work will be issued passes to travel. The exemption is also available to vehicles that are transporting essential goods, ambulance services and senior officials in the government who have IDs issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The medical staff who are part of emergency services will also be exempted, however, chief medical officer will have to give their names to the police department. Those journalists who have been issued Delhi-Noida pass from the District Information Officer and Additional Commissioner of Police will be allowed to travel
“Keeping in mind the convenience of media personnel of Gautam Budha Nagar, the old system of accepting ID cards shall be in place. In the meanwhile, District Information Officer/ Additional Commissioner of Police are issuing email id for receiving applications. Approved pass/list shall be sent by Wednesday evening,” tweeted the DM.
Bankers raise concern
After the announcement, some bankers who travel from Noida to Delhi daily for work, however, raised concern. A banker on social media asked, “What about bankers travelling from Noida to Delhi performing essential services, whether they will be allowed or not”.
Meanwhile, of a total of 100 cases in Gautam Budha Nagar so far, 43 people have recovered and were discharged from hospitals.
