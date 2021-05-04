Covid-19: Delhi to provide free ration for 2 months, ₹5,000 to auto, taxi drivers

Coming in support of the poor to cope with their financial difficulties in the ongoing fourth wave of Covid-19, the Delhi Government on Tuesday decided to give "free ration" for the next two months to each of the 72 lakh ration card holders in the national capital.

Besides, the Delhi Government will also give one-time financial aid of ₹5,000 to each of the Autorickshaw and taxi drivers, Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister, said at a digital press conference on Tuesday.

He also clarifies that giving “free ration” for two months does not mean that the lockdown will continue for two months. “It is just being done to help the poor go through financial issues in this tough pandemic times”, Kejriwal said.

He also highlighted that even last year, the Delhi Government had announced financial assistance of ₹5,000 to auto drivers. However, financial aid to auto drivers and taxi drivers is being extended only to give little help during this financial crisis caused by Covid-19.

“Imposition of the lockdown was necessary to curb the spread of the virus. But a lockdown can create great financial difficulties for the underprivileged, especially the daily wage labourers,” Kejriwal said.

It may be recalled that Delhi Government had recently disbursed ex-gratia payment of ₹5,000 each to construction workers registered under the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.