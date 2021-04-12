Covid-19: Don’t rush to hospitals unless necessary: Kejriwal tells Delhites

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged Delhites not to rush to hospitals unless necessary for Covid-19 treatment.

While requesting the people to follow Covid-19 protocols, Kejriwal also said that Delhi government is taking several steps to increase beds in both private and government hospitals. These remarks came after a review meeting that Kejriwal took on Covid-19 situation.

In a tweet about the meeting, he said, “Held review meeting. We are taking several steps to increase beds in both pvt and govt sectors. Urge everyone to cooperate.

1. Please follow covid protocols

2. Don’t rush to hospital unless necessary

3. Go n vaccinate if u r eligible.”

Surge in new cases

A late evening Delhi State Health Bulletin showed on Sunday that the national capital had recorded as many as 10,774 new Covid-19 infections in last 24 hours. A record 1,14,288 tests were conducted in last 24 hours, the bulletin showed.

The daily addition tally of 10,774 infections on Sunday was the highest ever for the national capital since the pandemic broke out in February last year.

For the last 24 hours on Sunday, the tests positivity rate had come down to 9.43 per cent, but much higher than the 5 percent mark, raising concern that the pandemic in its fourth wave may be going out of control.

As many as 48 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours on Sunday, higher than 39 in the previous day. Delhi’s total Death toll due to Covid-19 till date stood at 11,283.

The cumulative positivity rate stood at 4.66 per cent. The total number of containment zones in Delhi stood at 5,705.