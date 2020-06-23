Covid-19: Drop in civic revenue to affect urban projects

Apple’s WWDC: Sophisticated new features for all products and the company’s own silicone
Apple’s annual WWDC keynote definitely had a different feel to it this year. It’s when the applause is missing ...
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Asia’s richest civic body with a budget of ₹33,441 crore for 2020-21, had planned a drive to collect at least 10 per cent of the ₹15,000-crore outstanding property tax. However, the Covid-19 outbreak has not only put a break on its plans, but the civic body also fears the outstanding tax amount might multiply because of the crisis.
Property tax has not only been a major source of municipal revenue in India as in other countries, but is the only major source of municipal revenue for urban local governments, said an Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) report titled ‘State of Municipal Finances in India’. However, municipal revenue continues to account for a small share of the GDP in India, remaining stagnant at around 1 per cent of GDP during the period from 2007-08 to 2017-18.
Property tax, profession tax, entertainment tax, grants from the State and the Centre including GST grant, and advertisement tax, are some of the major revenue sources of civic bodies. Non-tax revenues largely comprise user charges (including for water), fees, and rentals from municipal property.
“Now, the civic bodies will have to look for other resources to earn revenue,” said Hemant Rasane, chairman of the standing committee in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) which has an annual budget of ₹6,000 crore. The PMC plans to sell some of its property, including flats and shops, to raise funds to undertake infrastructure development projects.
With the Covid-19 outbreak, all revenue resources are blocked and civic bodies are struggling to cope with the situation. Urban planner Aneeta Gokhale-Benninger said the direct impact of shrinking revenue will be on development works in cities. Municipal bodies across India are already struggling to collect taxes and implement development projects; the Covid-19 crisis will only worsen the situation, she said.
Even though per capita municipal expenditure has increased in India, it still lags far behind that of other countries. According to McKinsey’s estimates, India’s annual per capita spending in cities in 2010 stood at $50. This is much less compared to the $362 in China, $508 in South Africa, and $1,772 in the UK.
According to government sources in Maharashtra, many small civic bodies are struggling to pay the salaries. Many civic bodies have already started revising their budget outlays, and the majority of the new infrastructure projects planned for this financial year will have to be scrapped, one of the State government officials said.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Apple’s annual WWDC keynote definitely had a different feel to it this year. It’s when the applause is missing ...
Tech has helped Indian aviation leapfrog to ticketless travel
The routine has changed completely for pilots, to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Ashwini Phadnis ...
ezeehealth connects general practitioners with super-specialists in hospitals to ensure improved service for ...
Maintaining lifestyle despite increased earnings, regular investing and delayed gratification can help
The rupee (INR) has opened today’s session with a gap-up at 75.85 versus Monday’s close of 76.02. It has moved ...
Associate medical expenses to be adjusted in uniform manner; policyholders to gain
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Balmer Lawrie & Company at current levels.
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...