Covid-19: Educational institution donates Rs 2.75 cr to CM’s Relief Fund

The 100-year-old educational institution, Rayat Shikshan Sanstha, on Monday contributed Rs 2.75 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for fighting the Covid pandemic, a press statement issued by the Maharashtra Government said.

The state government has ring-fenced a separate bank account, the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund-Covid-19, for maintaining the corpus.

The Chief of the Rayat Shikshan Sanstha and NCP President, Sharad Pawar, himself handed over the cheque to Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray.

The institution, based out of Satara in Western Maharashtra, runs 41 colleges.

The entire staff of Rayat Shikshan Santha has contributed one day’s salary to the relief fund to combat the pandemic, the statement said.

Chief Minister Thackeray thanked the teaching and non-teaching staff of the educational institution for their contributions. “Their sensitivity is well appreciated,” he said, and further added that the funds raised in this way would help with the treatment of the neediest patients in dire situations created by the Covid virus.

The dedicated relief fund was created on March 28 to offer financial aid to people affected by Covid.