Covid-19: Effective Sunday, Maharashtra to impose curbs on people’s movement

Given the increasing number of corona patients in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray instructed the state administration to prevent more than five people from coming together in a group. The rule would be applicable from Sunday night in the entire state.

A press statement issued by Chief Minister's Office has said that "Jamavbani" will be applicable from Sunday night. But the statement has not mentioned the section of the law under which it would be applicable.

New Covid cases

On Friday, 36,902 new Covid cases in the state were reported taking the number of active cases to 2,82,451. There were 112 Covid deaths in the state, and the case fatality rate is 2.04 per cent. Currently, 14.29 lakh people are in home quarantine, and 14,578 people are in institutional quarantine.

Thackeray gave the orders after chairing a meeting with all the Divisional Commissioners, Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and Superintendents of Police.

The statement said that the Chief Minister has no intention of imposing a lockdown, but given the growing number of Covid patients, there is a possibility that the health facilities that have set up on a large scale across the state will also be under stress. Therefore, he instructed each district to focus on the availability of health facilities, hospital beds, and medicines.