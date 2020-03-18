Covid-19: Fewer numbers in hospital and no new cases make it Kerala's day

Total number of persons under observation for suspected Covid-19 symptoms galloped to 18,011 on Tuesday in Kerala (12,740 the previous day), but new admissions came down to 65 (from 72) without a single fresh positive case being reported, as the state navigates a vulnerable stage 2 of the virus outbreak.

For how long is the crucial question, since the next week or two could invariably test the resilience of the State government machinery that has come so good during the deadly Nipah virus infection in 2018, the devastating floods of 2018 and its near-repeat in 2019. The state's vulnerability goes up a few notches in the context of an expected influx of non-residents at its four international airports in days to come.

Sailing a crucial stage 2

Balram Bhargava, Director-General of Indian Council of Medical Research, has observed that the India is still in stage 2 of the virus outbreak, but he could not predict when it will enter stage 3, which is when community transmission takes place. Community transmission is marked by infection found in a person who has not had contact with anyone with a travel history abroad and when the source of the original transmission is difficult to locate.

According to Bhargava, a majority of patients have a history of travel or have come in direct contact with those with a travel history. "We are hoping we don't have stage 3, but we cannot predict it. It depends on how strongly we close our international borders. We have stopped travel to and from Europe, much of the Middle-East and also other countries," he said.

Kerala to set up expert panel

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the State government would set up an expert committee comprising public health professionals and scientists to guide its strategy for dealing with the evolving situation. The government will curate a repository of all scientific studies, research and good practices accessed from all over the world. An interactive web portal is on the anvil for disseminating current information and scientific facts on Covid-19 to the public and healthcare professionals.

The Government also plans to commandeer the services of medical students for an enhanced state-wide awareness drive. The Kerala University of Health Sciences has been roped in to coordinate this initiative. It is also exploring the option of setting up a digital consultation service for the public on all aspects of the disease, with the help of the Indian Medical Association. The Chief Minister requested cooperation from entire medical fraternity in the government's drive to dispel the fear and anxiety in the community over the virus.

Palliative care network

The network of pain and palliative care services would be leveraged to give special attention to the geriatric population as the disease is known to result in high mortality amongst that segment. The government would also set up more Covid-19 testing facilities across districts. There have been lapses in surveillance over the past few days, Vijayan said, calling for high alert and vigil against virus transmission.

Covid-19: Snapshot from Kerala (As on Tuesday, March 17)

District Total number under observation Home quarantines In hospitals New admissions today (March 17) Thiruvananthapuram 795 729 66 11 Kollam 667 655 12 1 Pathanamthitta 2500 2478 22 4 Idukki 374 374 0 0 Kottayam 1246 1238 8 1 Alappuzha 1107 1097 10 3 Ernakulam 938 917 21 1 Thrissur 2296 2258 38 7 Palakkad 232 205 27 9 Malappuram 2172 2154 18 7 Kozhikode 4144 4130 14 10 Wayanad 377 377 0 0 Kannur 824 798 26 7 Kasaragod 339 333 6 4 Total 18011 17743 268 65 Total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in State 27 Number of recovered 3

District-wise number of confirmed Covid-19 cases

District No of confirmed cases Thiruvananthapuram 4 Pathanamthitta 9 Kottayam 2 Ernakulam 3 Thrissur 1 Malappuram 2 Kannur 1 Idukki 1 Kasaragod 1 Total 24

Covid-19: Confirmed cases-27 ; Under treatment-24

Number of confirmed cases District Morbidity Status update 3 Thrissur Alappuzha Kasaragod Negative Discharged 5 Pathanamthitta Positive Hospitalised 1 Ernakulam Positive Hospitalised 8 Pathanamthitta-4 Kottayam-2 Ernakulam-2 Positive Hospitalised 2 Kannur-1 Thrissur-1 Positive Hospitalised 3 Thiruvananthapuram-3 Positive Hospitalised 2 Thiruvananthapuram-1 Idukki-1 Positive Hospitalised 3 Malappuram-2 Kasaragod-1 Positive Hospitalised

Source: Department of Health, Kerala