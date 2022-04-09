Covid-19: First case of XE variant reported in Gujarat

India’s first case of the new XE sub-lineage of the Omicron variant was detected in Gujarat on Saturday.

The State health department has informed that samples were collected from a 67-year-old male, who had travelled from Mumbai to Vadodara via flight. The samples were collected on March 12 and were later sent for whole genome sequencing at the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC).

“The WGS results arrived last night, and it was found that the samples carried the genome sequence of the new XE variant. This makes it the first case of new XE variant in the State of Gujarat,” a State government communique said on Saturday. The authorities also informed that additional tests were conducted on the person and he was found to have comorbidities.

The local authorities had identified three individuals who had come in contact with the person and performed Covid-19 tests on them. The results were negative.

“Currently, the Covid-19 patient is in Mumbai. And Health Department conducted telephonic interaction with the patient to know about his health conditions, which is said to be stable,” the health department said.

Precautionary measures

The health department has also started taking precautionary measures as per the COVID-19 guidelines in the concerned areas of Vadodara city.

Earlier this week, Mumbai had reported a likely case of the XE variant. However, the report were later denied by the Union Health Ministry, which stated that the present evidence of the samples did not suggest it to be a XE variant.

Gujarat reported 20 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths on Friday. The State's active cases stood at 86, with two of the patients on ventilator support, a State Health Department bulletin said on Friday.