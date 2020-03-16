Covid-19: Foreign tourists struggle to find place to stay in Kerala

Restrictions on movement in Kerala to prevent spread of Covid-19 have caught an estimated 5,150 tourists in a spot of trouble, with many being denied a place to stay, and in once case, found starving.

A bizarre case has been reported from the scenic Vagamon in the hills-bound Idukki where a tourist, having been denied a place of stay, was reportedly found emerging from a cemetery the next morning.

Overnight stay in cemetery

The lone tourist had arrived in Vagamon on Saturday but was denied entry into hotels, resorts or homestay facilities. Locals him emerging from the Church of Christ cemetery at 6.30 am yesterday (Sunday), which was promptly conveyed to the police. But before help could arrive, the tourist had boarded a bus and was gone.

In another incident, passengers of a bus operated by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bound for the resort town of Munnar in Idukki, raised a scare after finding a Spanish family boarding it. On being informed, a police team blocked the bus on way, and whisked off the family to an observation facility at the Government general hospital in the nearby town of Pala.

This was done on the direction of G Jayadev, District Superintendent of Police, who ensured that the family was handed over to health department officials. No member had showed any symptom, but was advised it for a 28-day home quarantine. Since no accommodation facility was available, the family was moved to the Pala hospital.

Idukki district closed for tourists

Another report said that French citizen was picked up from Vagamon, and sent to an isolation ward at the Government medical college in Idukki. In a third case, a group of seven Belgian nationals were sent back home after being subjected to screening tests.

In a separate development, authorities have banned tourist traffic into Munnar and other destinations in Idukki district. The restriction is valid until March 31, and will apply to domestic tourists too.

A report from Kannur in the North spoke about a couple from France and Italy going without food and showing signs of distress in the town of Payyannur. Officials of the municipality, the local police, and the taluk hospital had come to their rescue after they could not find a place to stay for five days.

The asymptomatic couple was served food by the doctor at the taluk hospital, and was later shifted to a hospital with better facilities in Thalassery. The couple had travelled Mumbai, Goa and Madurai before reaching Kerala.

Kerala has strengthened the vigil to the highest level with all passengers at the four international airports being screened, checkposts secured, and trains checked.

The state reported two more confirmed cases on Sunday, taking the total number to 24, three of which have fully recovered and since sent home.