Covid-19: Gujarat adds 394 new cases, taking active cases to 1,420

Gujarat added 394 Covid-19 cases and one death on Tuesday taking the active cases in the State to 1,420. According to a state government bulletin, 16 patients were on ventilator as on Tuesday.

The highest number of cases -- 178 -- was reported from Ahmedabad city, followed by Surat (52), Rajkot (35) and Vadodara (34).

The State confirmed five more cases of the new variant of the coronavirus, one each from Ahmedabad city, Vadodara city, Mehsana and Porbandar districts. The presence of the Omicron variant has been confirmed in 13 of the 33 districts of the State.

Notably, 24 Omicron patients have recovered so far, the state health department informed.

Gujarat has reported a total of 8,29,957 Covid-19 cases and 10,115 deaths so far. A total of 8,18,422 people have been discharged so far.