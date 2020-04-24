Covid-19: Gujarat reports 191 new cases in 24 hour, total number of cases rises to 2815

In the past 24 hours, Gujarat reported 191 new positive cases, with 15 deaths and 7 recoveries. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the State has increased to 2815 with total 127 deaths due to Covid-19.

Ahmedabad added most number of new cases 169 and 14 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total positive cases in the district to 1821 and 83 deaths.

Surat, which has the second most positive cases in the State, reported 5 new cases and one death. Total cases in Surat stood at 462 and 14 deaths.

Notably, the Union Government has constituted an Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) to asses the situation and augment the State’s efforts to fight and contain spread of Covid-19 effectively. As per the Central directives, two of the four cities identified to have concerning rise in the Covid-19 cases are in Gujarat i.e. Ahmedabad and Surat.

Two IMCTs have been assigned for Gujarat, who would make on-spot assessment of situation and issue necessary directions to State Authorities for its redressal.

State health secretary, Jayanti Ravi, informed that most of the deaths in the State are happening due to comorbidity and older age.

Ravi also stated that of the total 2815 positive cases, 2394 are said to be stable, while 29 are on ventilator. So far total 265 people have been discharged as on Friday evening.

The State government has undertaken extensive testing drive across all districts.

Earlier in the day, Ravi had stated that Gujarat has started conducting Rapid Antibody Tests using the imported Chinese kits, that were sent by ICMR-Delhi. "We have started using the kits in 30 districts. However, these tests are for the purpose of surveillance and not for the diagnosis. If a Rapid Antibody test is positive then it has to be confirmed through RT-PCR tests," Ravi stated.

Put together, so far 43,822 tests have been conducted using RT-PCR, of which total 2815 were positive so far the rest are negative.

At present, total 33,734 people are under quarantine, of which 30,064 are under home quarantine, 3403 are at the Government quarantine facilities while 267 are at stationed at the private quarantine facilities as on Friday.