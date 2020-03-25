Covid-19: Gujarat reports five new cases, 20,688 people quarantined

Gujarat, on Wednesday, reported five more positive cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of cases to 38.

Giving an update about the coronavirus situation in the State, Principal Secretary - Health Jayanti Ravi informed that of the five new cases, three were infected through local transmission, while two had travel history to abroad.

“Total 20,688 people have been kept under quarantine in the State. Of these, 430 are quarantined at Government facilities, while 20,220 are given home quarantine and 38 at private facilities,” said Ravi.

The authorities are also conducting survey to locate people having foreign travel history and showing any symptoms of the disease. “The surveillance and tracking (of the visitors) activity is on war-footing. Besides the OPDs and IPDs at government hospitals, we are also appealing to the NGO-run hospitals and private practitioners to keep their OPD divisions open," Ravi stated.

Ensuring effective lockdown

The government has also appealed to the citizens to contribute to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support the supply of food and other necessities to the needy and daily wagers, who have lost their earnings due to the lockdown.

In order to make the lockdown effective, the State government has also roped in State Reserve Police Force and Rapid Action Force (RAF) besides the State police, who are keeping close vigil on any movement on the roads. The police and SRP are patrolling those areas in towns and cities where crowd is likely to gather.