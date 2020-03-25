Covid-19: Gujarat reports five new cases, total rise to 38

The ‘corona’ threat to solar energy sector
The sunrise industry faces a Covid-19 eclipse and needs a helping hand to pull through, reports V Rishi Kumar
Gujarat on Wednesday reported five more positive cases of coronavirus in the State taking the total number of cases to 38.
Giving an update about the coronavirus situation in the State, Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary - Health, Gujarat Government informed that of the five new cases, three were infected through local transmission, while two had a travel history to abroad.
"Total 20,688 people have been kept under quarantine in the State. Of these, 430 are quarantined at Government facilities, while 20,220 are given home quarantine and 38 at private facilities," said Ravi.
The authorities are also surveying to locate people having foreign travel history and showing any symptoms of the disease.
"The surveillance and tracking (of the visitors) activity are on war-footing. Besides the OPDs and IPDs at government hospitals, we are also appealing to the NGO-run hospitals and private practitioners to keep their OPD divisions open," Ravi stated.
The government has also appealed to the citizens to contribute to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support the supply of food and other necessities to the needy and daily wagers who have lost their earnings due to the lockdown.
In order to make the lockdown effective, the State government has also roped in State Reserve Police Force and Rapid Action Force (RAF) besides the State police, who are keeping a close vigil on any movement on the roads. The police and SRP are patrolling those areas in towns and cities where the crowd is likely to gather.
The sunrise industry faces a Covid-19 eclipse and needs a helping hand to pull through, reports V Rishi Kumar
Up till now, ‘solar’ has not had much of a play in desalination but the emerging water technologies might give ...
No doubt, Xiaomi and its gadgets are extremely popular in this part of the world and the success stems from ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
It is vital to know where all you need to be penny-pinching without feeling sheepish, and where all you can be ...
Burnt their fingers bottom-fishing stocks shunned by institutional investors
Nifty 50 March Futures (7,750)The benchmark indices are trading in the green today, as major indices across ...
These funds strike a good balance between equity and debt allocation, and have delivered good returns over ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...