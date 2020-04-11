Covid-19: Gujarat reports fresh 90 cases in past 24 hours, total cases reach 468

Gujarat reported a further rise in the Covid-19 cases on Saturday with 90 new positive cases and 3 deaths in the State over the past 24 hours. Total number of positive cases reached 468 with total 22 fatalities due to coronavirus.

During the past 24 hours, Ahmedabad added maximum 46 new cases taking the total number of cases for the district to 243.

The State government has continued extensive testing drive in the hotspot clusters.

In the past 24 hours, 2,045 tests were conducted of which 90 were positive, 1,548 were negative and results for 407 were pending, Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary - Health, Gujarat government informed in the evening health bulletin.

The spread of the virus was seen across districts with new additions being reported in Vadodara (36), Anand (3), Surat (1), Bhavnagar (1), Bharuch (1), Gandhinagar (1), Chhota Udepur (1) during the past 24 hours.

Ravi also informed that most of the new cases were from the identified clusters in the cities.

Total 19 districts have reported the presence of the coronavirus. The State had reported its first positive case on March 19.

Overall, Ahmedabad district has maximum positive cases at 243 and 10 deaths followed by Vadodara (95 cases, 2 deaths), Surat (28 cases, 4 deaths), Bhavnagar (23 cases, 2 deaths), Rajkot (18 cases), Gandhinagar (15 cases, 1 death), Patan (14 cases, 1 death), Porbandar (3 cases), Kutch (4), Bharuch (8), Mehsana (2), Gir Somnath (2), Chhota Udepur (3), Anand (5), Panchmahal (1 case, one death), Jamnagar (1 case, 1 death), Morbi (1) Sabarkantha (1) and Dahod (1).

Of the 468 cases, 44 patients have been discharged, 398 are stable and 4 are on ventilator as on Saturday evening. Of the total positive cases, 33 had international travel history, 32 had inter-state travel history, while 243 were infected from local transmission. Of the total 22 deaths, Ravi mentioned that 16 had infection from local transmission, while three each had foreign and inter-state travel history.

The total number of people under quarantine is 12,042, of which 10,735 are under home quarantine, 1,135 under government quarantine and 172 at private facilities.

So far, 9,763 tests have been conducted, of which 8,888 are negative and results for 407 are awaited as on Saturday evening.