Covid-19: Half of Telangana’s 22,000 cases reported in last 10 days

Of the 22,312 Covid-19 cases reported so far in Telangana, as many as 11,537 were reported just in the last 10 days. The majority of the cases (10,000) cases were reported in the Hyderabad region, making it one of the top Covid hotspots in the country, and triggering concerns.

The silver lining, however, is about 9,000 patients have been discharged in the last 10 days after treatment. As many as 10,500 patients are under various stages of treatment in government and private hospitals.

The worrying part is the positive rate, which is among the highest in the country. From June 25, the State tested 43,227 samples, of which 11,018 samples tested positive. This means that one in every four samples is a positive case.

The total number of Covid-19 active cases has crossed the 10,000-mark in Telangana on Saturday, with the State reporting 1,850 cases, which includes 1,572 cases from the Hyderabad region alone. Five persons have succumbed to the viral infection on Saturday, taking the total deaths to 288. As many as 1,342 patients were discharged.

Spurt in cases

There has been a sharp spurt in the number of cases in Telangana after the State put an end to the low-testing strategy. From testing 300-500 samples a day for over three months, the State increased the testing to 3,000-5,000 since June 16, significantly increasing the number of positive cases.

The State, however, could not handle the increase in the inflow of samples, forcing it to halt the sample collection at least twice in the last two weeks.

The State Government also alleged that some private laboratories are not following proper procedures, resulting in a very high positivity rate (patients getting tested positive versus samples tested).

On Friday, the State withheld results from a private lab after finding a positive rate of 72 per cent in the tests conducted by it. “Of the 3,726 samples that it collected for testing, 2,672 patients were tested positive. This is very huge and is not acceptable,” a top government official said. Withholding the results, the State has decided to refer the issue to an expert committee to reassess the results.