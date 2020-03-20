National

Covid-19: HC orders Telangana to postpone 10th class exams

G Naga Sridhar Hyderabad | Updated on March 20, 2020 Published on March 20, 2020

Telangana High Court on Friday directed the state Government to postpone 10th class examinations.

While tomorrow's examination will be held as per schedule, others scheduled to be held from March 23 - 29, 2020 should be put off, the court said.

A decision will be taken on remaining exams to be held from March 30 to April 6 in due course depending on circumstances, the High Court said.

On Wednesday, while announcing a slew of measure to tackle coronavirus threat, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said 10th class examinations would be held under proper precautionary measures.

