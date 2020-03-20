COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh bans entry of all domestic and foreign tourists

Rolls-Royce announces Dawn Silver Bullet collection car
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
The Himachal Pradesh government has banned the entry of all domestic and foreign tourists with immediate effect until further orders in light of the coronavirus pandemic, according to media reports.
The confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the neigbbouring states prompted the state to take the decision on Thursday, the Tribune reported.
The Himachal Pradesh government has invoked Clause 3 of the Himachal Pradesh Epidemic Disease (COVID-19) Regulation, 2020, under the Epidemic Act 1897, Times of India reported.
Earlier this week, it banned all social, cultural, political, sports, religious and family mass gatherings to further the concept of social distancing.
“It has been recognised that social distancing is potent intervention implemented to avoid/decrease contact between those who are infected with a disease-causing pathogen and those who are not, so as to stop or slow down the rate and extent of disease transmission in a community, eventually leading to decrease in spread, morbidity and mortality due to the disease,” the state government had said in a release.
The Centre invoked the Epidemic Act 1897, earlier this month in a meeting headed by the Cabinet Secretary, Rajiv Gauba, with representatives of the Indian Army, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and other ministries, media reports said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a televised address on Thursday urged citizens to follow social distancing to curb the spread of the disease. Stressing on restraint, PM Modi asked people to follow a self-imposed, ‘Janata Curfew’ from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday.
No one apart from those engaged in essential services such as health, government services, sanitation and media should venture out of their home, especially the elderly and the children, he said.
So far, 171 active cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in India, with 19 patients cured and discharged. The death toll due to the coronavirus pandemic in India is at 4 as of Friday morning, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
India has added problems on its plate, such as unsold BS-IV stocks
The 2020 Tata Harrier is far more refined, gets an auto gearbox and offers buyers what they’ve been asking for
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
With global central banks upping the ante and announcing emergency measures to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, the ...
The stock of Exide Industries gained 5 per cent with good volume on Thursday. Investors with a short-term ...
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...